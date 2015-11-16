Hatred Isn’t Holy
November 15, 2015

Hatred Isn’t Holy

BY SHARON MARTIN

Sharon MartinI’ve heard, and I believe, that if your religious faith practices hate, you’re doing it wrong.

God doesn’t love Christians and hate atheists and Muslims. He didn’t endow a chosen people then tell everyone else to go to hell, literally.

If you don’t believe in the divine, at least understand that all of us come from the same creator, the same biology.

The terror in Paris isn’t about religion. It is about power. It is about inspiring fear.

Remember that Christians, atheists, Muslims, Hindus, and Pagans have all died fighting for our freedom of religion.

If we show ill will toward Muslims because a group who calls themselves Muslim is responsible for the attacks, they win. If we meet the attackers’ hate and violence with our own brand of hate, they win.

Pray for healing. Pray for peace. Let us meet their hate with love.

Sharon Martin lives in Oilton, OK and is a regular contributor to The Oklahoma Observer

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To "Hatred Isn't Holy"

  1. BigElk says:
    November 17, 2015 at 10:50 pm

    We should remember that Muslims pray to the God of father Abraham, Guess what this is the same God that we pray to!







sharonedge Educator & OEA member Sharon Martin lives in Oilton and is a regular contributor to The Oklahoma Observer.


