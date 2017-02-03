Campaigning From The Pulpit: Help Or Hindrance?

February 3, 2017

BY KAREN WEBB

I was a Religious Education major at a Southern Baptist college. I have taught Sunday School [all ages], Mission Friends, GAs, RAs. I have been Baptist Women’s Director, on the church council, I have directed youth retreats, taught VBS, coached boys basketball, been in the choir, designed and built scenery for youth musicals and Christmas Cantatas. I can still do pretty well at Bible drills and I can say the books of the Bible faster than most preachers.

But I can’t for the life of me figure out why anyone thinks campaigning from the pulpit or anywhere else in church is a good way to bring people to Christ, which I always thought was the mission of the church. Getting people saved should always be more important than getting people elected, but that is just my idea.

There is too much politicking in church without bringing the GOP or the Democrats into it.

Churches split over the type of music – modern, traditional or high church – and who is more qualified to be chairman of the Deacons. Battles over who will be director of the Baptist Women can lead to the need to create another Southern Baptist church.

In the suburb of Houston I grew up in, which is one square mile, there were two mid-size SBC churches and several small ones. Anyone who doesn’t think politics could only make it worse is nuts.

Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford is really behind this and he used to be director of activities at Falls Creek Baptist Assembly. The last time I chaperoned kids to Falls Creek he was in grade school. He is young, but he should know better.

I have been to church business meetings that were anything, but Christ-like. At some – had there actually be concealed weapons in church – someone would have gotten shot.

The last thing I would want to be a factor in who to call as pastor is his voter registration. Bible interpretation, and not Constitutional interpretation, should be the mission of the church and vice versa applies to the Supreme Court. It is bad enough using a religious test to decide who should be president.

I can see it now, “How could a man of God choose Huckabee over Santorum? Well, because Huckabee is Baptist and Catholics christen babies and the Pope is not omnipotent. I think that before this campaign gets in full swing we need to find a pastor who can quote the appropriate platform as well as the scripture?”

I don’t go to church much anymore because, after I started writing for The Oklahoma Observer and was getting things published in the Moore American and Norman Transcript, every time attended someone would bring up politics.

How could I be a Democrat, even though I have been known to vote Republican? I voted for the mother of my congressional representative more than once. She was my state senator; I had been to her house. I was a member of MADD. I have never voted for her son, although, on occasion, after F5s, he has been known to actually care about Oklahomans. He even voted against shutting down the government, which indicated he wasn’t obstructive enough and he got a primary opponent.

I have been told I would go straight to hell for voting for Bill Clinton – not by my pastor, but by others. I have no idea why voting for Donald Trump won’t send you to hell since Donald makes Bill Clinton seem like an altar boy. Not only, according to his own words, has Donald done more premarital and extra-marital galavanting, but he has bragged about it, constantly, for 40 years and in what used to be unacceptable terms.

If he ever humbles himself to anyone, I will eat my voter registration.

I have even been told it is impossible to be a “real” Christian and a registered Democrat. I have always thought helping the “least of these, my brethren” was more Christian that continually rewarding all the want-to-be “rich young rulers” with tax incentives and expecting them to trickle anything down.

Each time I was confronted, I would say, “I do not teach Sunday School at precinct meetings and I definitely do not discuss politics at church. If you want to discuss politics here is my address, but you had better have all your ‘ducks in a row’ when you show up.”

Again, I would like to hear Sen. Lankford expound on how he thinks politicking in the pulpit is going to lead people to Christ. We had this old deacon at our church – every church has at least one; anyone who went there knows who I am talking about – he believed that building a gym, using sports and activities to bring people to church so you could lead them to Christ was going to send all of us to hell.

I have no idea how choosing sides, particularly in a primary, could produce anything other than disunity.

– Karen Webb lives in Moore, OK and is a regular contributor to The Oklahoma Observer