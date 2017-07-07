Columnists

California And The President

BY SUSAN ESTRICH

Donald Trump has new words for an old song: “California, here I don’t come.”

The president has made it to Eastern Europe, but he hasn’t made it to Hollywood.

Something tells me he’d rather sit down with Vladmir Putin than with California’s extremely popular governor, Jerry Brown.

Which is too bad, since Gov. Brown is the kind of politician a Donald Trump-type would like – a grown-up who kowtows to no one, really has cleaned things up, fixed a budget mess, and seems to be running a place that most people thought could not be governed.

But the president couldn’t care less. He has nothing to learn. He knows it all, already.

I’m told he snuck into town once for a personal visit. And snuck out. No business to be done here.

California must be too blue for the president, which is pretty silly when you think about it. If we were a country, we’d be the sixth-biggest economy in the world. And yet the president, former television star and media hound that he is, continues to ignore us.

Watch out. In the 27 years I’ve lived here, California has become more like the rest of America, or rather, the rest of America has become more like California: diverse, multicultural, entrepreneurial, environmentally conscious.

What used to be considered flaky is now mainstream. Gov. Moonbeam, as Brown was known when he was one of the nation’s youngest governors, is now one of the nation’s oldest and most experienced.

La-La Land isn’t so la-la anymore.

Gay rights? Check. That would be mainstream these days.

Ditto for women’s rights, for immigration reform, for health care, for environmental protection.

All the “crazy” stuff we fought for back in the 1980s, when we even put reproductive freedom in the Democratic platform? Not so crazy anymore.

The crazies are on the other side.

Of course, if Trump and his team have their way, Brown and all the other governors could take over just about everything the federal government does. We have an Environmental Protection Agency that doesn’t want to protect the environment, a Department of Education that sees no federal role in education and, of course, a president who leads by tweet. In the phony federalism of the Republican health care bill, the states would also get to take over taking care of the old and the poor.

All of which Jerry Brown would be better at doing than Donald Trump – but for one problem.

Resources.

Federalism is phony when you give states responsibilities without the resources to fulfill them.

Tell states to educate their kids – but take away federal aid, and make them sue for student loan protection.

Tell them to expand Medicaid themselves. Have a competition for the bottom: See which state can provide the least, make itself the least-desirable relocation destination.

Bring out the worst in a federal system.

California’s doing OK. But we can’t regulate what goes on beyond our borders, and we can’t solve problems that are still bigger than us.

The reason people keep coming to California is not just the weather. Despite Donald Trump, the American dream is still alive here. Despite Donald Trump, government works, much of the time. But in a federal system, California can only go it alone for so long. Even California.

Susan Estrich’s columns appear regularly in The Oklahoma Observer

Creators.com

July 7, 2017

About Author

Susan Estrich

Susan Estrich Estrich served as a law clerk for Judge J. Skelly Wright of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia and Justice John Paul Stevens of the U.S. Supreme Court. In 1988, she was the campaign manager for Michael Dukakis' 1988 presidential run, even though she had never before managed a political campaign. She was the first female campaign manager of a major presidential campaign, and the first female campaign manager of the modern era. [5] [6] Estrich appears frequently on Fox News as a legal and political analyst, and has also substituted for Alan Colmes on the debate show Hannity & Colmes. She writes regular articles for the conservative website NewsMax, for which she is a pundit.[7] She is also on the Board of Editorial Contributors for USA Today.[8] She is currently a law professor at the University of Southern California Law School and a political science professor at its affiliated undergraduate school. Before joining the USC faculty in 1989, she was Professor of Law at Harvard University, where she was the youngest woman to receive tenure.[9] On January 10, 2008, Estrich joined Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP, a law firm based in Los Angeles, where she chairs their Public Strategy in High Profile Litigation: Media Relations practice area. [10][11] She writes a nationally syndicated print column distributed through Creators Syndicate.


You may also like

‘Repeal Now, Replace Later’ Is Really Mean
The Great Divide
On July 4, A Message For Patriots

Leave a Reply

Survey
Survey
Please Click the Monkey to Take Our Anonymous, Quick, 6-Question Survey
Observer Archives
Website By
Website By
“Bob’s efforts on our website have been herculean. He’s at the ready, 24/7, for whatever crops up and he’s always on the lookout for ways to refine and improve our site. He has just the right touch to make it more eye-catching, user-friendly and accessible. He was especially invaluable when the theme developer suddenly dropped support, requiring creative patching to keep it going. We can’t recommend Bob highly enough!“ – Arnold Hamilton, Editor, The Oklahoma Observer
Calendar

Looking for the latest Observer?
Copies are available at the following locations:

SiteLock
Sign up for our email list

Subscribe By Mail
The Oklahoma Observer
PO Box 14275, Oklahoma City, OK 73113
405.478.8700
Amazon Smile – Fathers Day 2017
Amazon Smile – Fathers Day 2017

Searching

                                                                                                                                                                        ©The Oklahoma Observer, all rights reserved. Website by: Mr Rogers' Weborhood