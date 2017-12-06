“Bob’s efforts on our website have been herculean. He’s at the ready, 24/7, for whatever crops up and he’s always on the lookout for ways to refine and improve our site. He has just the right touch to make it more eye-catching, user-friendly and accessible. He was especially invaluable when the theme developer suddenly dropped support, requiring creative patching to keep it going. We can’t recommend Bob highly enough!“
– Arnold Hamilton, Editor, The Oklahoma Observer
