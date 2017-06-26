Columnists

How Selfish Can You Be?

BY SUSAN ESTRICH

The message of the Republican health care bill is clear. You have nothing to worry about – as long as you can be sure that you will always be well. And you must be employed by a company large enough and successful enough to provide health insurance, just in case somebody in the family trips and falls, or needs their appendix out, or worse.

Otherwise, watch out.

I don’t understand how Republicans stand there, with straight faces, and say that what this country needs in a health care plan is tax cuts for the wealthy and cuts in services for the poor and the elderly.

I don’t understand how they can write a bill that would take access to health care away from 23 million Americans so that Warren Buffett can save almost a million dollars in taxes.

I don’t know what they think is going to happen when people who decide not to buy health insurance get sick.

Shall we let them die? Is that the Republican plan?

Do we go back to the bad old days when poor people had no choice but to use the most expensive health care providers – hospital emergency rooms – as their primary physicians?

The underlying premise of ObamaCare was a simple and true precept: We are all in this together. When it comes to illness, you never know. If we are all covered, then the costs of expensive illnesses are shared by all of us.

If all the young and healthy people opt out of insurance, which the Republicans are inviting them to do, then we face two ugly consequences. First, some of those young and healthy people will turn out to be wrong. They will get sick. Indeed, their chances of getting sick go up if they live in communities where others aren’t getting health care: If the poor children playing in the park, or at the toy store, have TB, then there is a good chance your child will catch it. And if she does, and you don’t have insurance, what then? Who takes care of those who turn out to be wrong?

And how do the rest of us afford insurance if the pool is limited to older and sicker people? Don’t blame ObamaCare for higher premiums. If the Republicans have their way, they will go through the roof.

Oh, yes, and what happens when grandpa or grandma is diagnosed with dementia, or another serious illness, that requires long-term care? Medicaid is not just for “others” – for poor pregnant mothers and their kids. Medicaid takes care of the elderly in nursing homes. Is the answer that they should die faster so that will cost less? Whose parents and grandparents are we talking about?

Of course, the Republicans say that this is all for the states to deal with. That’s called phony federalism, as phony as the old states rights pols who claimed they weren’t against civil rights, just against the federal government mandating it. Right. As if the states are sitting on piles of cash to take care of the poor, the young and the aged.

The late Senator and Vice President Hubert Humphrey used to say that the test of a society is not how it treats those with money and power, but those who have neither; how we treat the poor, the young, the aged and the ill.

The Republican answer is loud and clear. From Donald Trump, a charter member of the lucky sperm club, on down, they have chosen sides. Let the rich get richer. As for everybody else, let them eat cake.

How selfish can you be?

Susan Estrich’s columns appear regularly in The Oklahoma Observer

Creators.com

June 26, 2017

About Author

Susan Estrich

Susan Estrich Estrich served as a law clerk for Judge J. Skelly Wright of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia and Justice John Paul Stevens of the U.S. Supreme Court. In 1988, she was the campaign manager for Michael Dukakis' 1988 presidential run, even though she had never before managed a political campaign. She was the first female campaign manager of a major presidential campaign, and the first female campaign manager of the modern era. [5] [6] Estrich appears frequently on Fox News as a legal and political analyst, and has also substituted for Alan Colmes on the debate show Hannity & Colmes. She writes regular articles for the conservative website NewsMax, for which she is a pundit.[7] She is also on the Board of Editorial Contributors for USA Today.[8] She is currently a law professor at the University of Southern California Law School and a political science professor at its affiliated undergraduate school. Before joining the USC faculty in 1989, she was Professor of Law at Harvard University, where she was the youngest woman to receive tenure.[9] On January 10, 2008, Estrich joined Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP, a law firm based in Los Angeles, where she chairs their Public Strategy in High Profile Litigation: Media Relations practice area. [10][11] She writes a nationally syndicated print column distributed through Creators Syndicate.


You may also like

Democrats Need To Shake Their Depression
Why Destroy America?
If Trump Is So Great, Why Is His Approval Rating So Puny?

Leave a Reply

Survey
Survey
Please Click the Monkey to Take Our Anonymous, Quick, 6-Question Survey
Observer Archives
Website By
Website By
“Bob’s efforts on our website have been herculean. He’s at the ready, 24/7, for whatever crops up and he’s always on the lookout for ways to refine and improve our site. He has just the right touch to make it more eye-catching, user-friendly and accessible. He was especially invaluable when the theme developer suddenly dropped support, requiring creative patching to keep it going. We can’t recommend Bob highly enough!“ – Arnold Hamilton, Editor, The Oklahoma Observer
Calendar

Looking for the latest Observer?
Copies are available at the following locations:

SiteLock
Sign up for our email list

Subscribe By Mail
The Oklahoma Observer
PO Box 14275, Oklahoma City, OK 73113
405.478.8700
Amazon Smile – Fathers Day 2017
Amazon Smile – Fathers Day 2017

Searching

                                                                                                                                                                        ©The Oklahoma Observer, all rights reserved. Website by: Mr Rogers' Weborhood