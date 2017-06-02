Jared Kushner’s Dilemma

BY SUSAN ESTRICH

Jared Kushner is being represented by one of the best criminal defense lawyers in Washington, Jamie Gorelick, and he is going to need her.

Not because he engaged in any major crimes – even assuming that he took secret meetings with top Russian officials, perhaps hoping to be ready to play the “Bobby Kennedy in the Cuban missile crisis” role [the then-attorney general and president’s brother reportedly had a secret line to the Kremlin]. Being naive, even dangerously so, is not a crime in America.

He needs a lawyer because he is in a classically difficult position.

What criminal defense lawyers generally tell a client who is being investigated by dozens of investigators and sharp prosecutors is to keep his head down and his mouth shut.

I half-jokingly tell my students every year what every professional criminal knows: Don’t try to talk your way out of trouble, because you’re more likely to talk your way into even more.

Kushner’s problem, if he has one, is most likely not what he’s done but, like everyone else in Washington, what he’s said and not said about it in the past; and what he says and doesn’t say to investigators now.

“Did he disclose these meetings during background checks?” is the question reporters were asking as Week Two of the drip-drip of the Kushner scandal unfolds.

If he didn’t disclose them, if he actually said he had no additional meetings when he did, or didn’t accurately name all those he met with, then he may have already committed a federal felony, a violation of the catch-all [quite literally] code provision that makes it a crime to make a “false statement” to any federal officer. I don’t mean a sworn false statement. I don’t mean under oath, penalty of perjury or one of those disclaimers on a legal document.

I mean that if one of the agents doing the background check asked Kushner a question to which the accurate answer was yes and Kushner said no: That, my friend, is a federal felony. Lying on background checks is a no-no, even if it’s a white lie. Take, for example, the time Clinton Administration Housing Secretary Henry Cisneros lied to the FBI about the amount of money he’d given a former mistress. Cisneros resigned and entered a plea agreement. And that case was a lot more sympathetic than Jared Kushner’s.

And what is Jared Kushner going to tell all the Congressional investigators who are about to be breathing down his back, demanding answers to questions from the court of public opinion?

The first rule of politics, when it comes to a crisis, is that you can run but you can’t hide – and you pay if you try to. Monica Lewinsky was the exception to the usual rule that when there’s bad news, you get it out – all of it, all at once – take responsibility, promise to address whatever it is and root it out, say whatever you need to say. But saying nothing is not a long-term option.

“Transparency”: we hear that word all the time. We want politicians and even their families to be open and honest, to be deserving of our trust. And taking the Fifth is not a survivable option. The former national security adviser can do it, but not the “current” anything.

Already there is the inconsistency between the Russians’ and the White House’s explanations of one of the questionable meetings. At some point, Kushner or his lawyer will have to say more than that he “makes a lot of calls.” No doubt he does. How many of them are to people related to Russian intelligence remains to be seen. If it takes too long to see it, Kushner may not survive politically. And who he told what to when may matter more than whether it was wrong to do it or not.

– Susan Estrich’s columns appear regularly in The Oklahoma Observer

