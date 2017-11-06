A Logical Illogical Conclusion
A Logical Illogical Conclusion

BY JAMES NIMMO

As the news of the latest mass shooting in Texas circulates, I want to remind my fellow Americans to please not use this tragic event as a cheap way to introduce the un-American idea of gun control.

As our elected officials will remind us, all citizens deserve their First Amendment right to go and shoot anyone that pisses them off.

It’s our patriotic duty to provide ourselves as suitable targets in order that they may express their right to free speech.

As the Supreme Court has ruled that the spending of money is free speech, is it possible they might rule in the near future that the spending of ammunition is free speech?

James Nimmo lives in Oklahoma City and is a frequent contributor to The Oklahoma Observer

November 6, 2017

Oklahoma Observer

