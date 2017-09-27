BY JAMES NIMMO

Think about it: We are advanced enough to send a satellite to Saturn through a bunch of millions of miles of empty space, maintain communication with it and receive countless pictures back through those bunch of millions of miles of space and we can see it flame out going into Saturn’s atmosphere.

But we can’t rid ourselves of two dangerous psychos posing as leaders of their respective countries, Kim-Chee Un and Dotard Cheeto, and we let them terrorize the entire world as the two of them see who can make the biggest arc with their souped-up nuclear missiles posing as penis proxies for their egos.

What a sorry place the world has become. Technology but no sense. Brains but no heart.

http://video.newyorker.com/watch/a-cinematic-farewell-to-nasa-s-cassini-mission

– James Nimmo lives in Oklahoma City and is a frequent contributor to The Oklahoma Observer