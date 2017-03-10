An Absence Of Christian Charity

March 10, 2017

BY BOB BEARDEN

There is no Christian charity in the Republicans new health care bill.

The Republicans in the House have trotted out their new bill to destroy healthcare as we know it in this country. This despite many, many thousands, perhaps millions of their own constituents, who have ObamaCare asking them not to do so, at town hall after town hall. And the bill they are offering is plain and simple nothing but smoke and mirrors as a replacement. It will not be an improvement on ObamaCare and they don’t care, because they don’t want to improve health care in this country they want to make it affordable for only those who have the money to be healthy.

They are finally and openly revealing their true colors to the people of this nation and it is proof positive that they are not really a family values party but a party that is for the rich, by the rich and of the rich. If you can’t pay then suffer, but you aren’t going to get any kind of affordable health care. They have become the very party agents that they screamed about in 2010. They are in the process of creating the death panels they were screeching about when ObamaCare first passed.

There is absolutely no Christian charity anywhere in their new bill to replace the Affordable Health Care Act and their decider who will sign this piece of crap into law le petite le’ orange is once more lying about its content. They need to stop the pretense of being compassionate Christians because they are not. They cannot begin to say that they are followers of that Jewish Rabbi from Nazareth. What they are doing has no relationship to Christ or His teachings.

Anyone who believes that what they are doing has any real Christian beliefs attached to it doesn’t have any Christian charity in their hearts, souls or minds, either. They have absolutely no relationship to the founders of our nation. The founders were not perfect but they strived to build a nation that would be at some point a more perfect union. Today’s Republican Party has no relationship to what our founders intended.

What they are doing is slowly but surely destroying all relationship of our government to what our founders had in mind. For the Republicans now in charge of our government there is no preamble to the Constitution. They intend to destroy our Constitution and all it stands for.

We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.

In the new American Heath Care Bill that the Republican Party is pandering for and to, there is no general welfare, unless you make enough money to afford it. There is absolutely no justice to be found anywhere in their bill and our seniors, our children and those on the lower end of the economic scale cannot hold out any hope for securing the blessings of liberty that our founders envisioned for our nation and its posterity. Republicans are not in any way trying to ensure any type of domestic tranquility. Their bill will help destroy domestic tranquility for millions of our citizens.

Please, these people need to stop invoking Christ and they need to stop saying they are patriots, because this bill has nothing whatsoever to do with Christ or his teachings – nor does it have within its writings any relationship to promoting the general welfare of our people nor securing any type of blessing for ourselves or our posterity.

– Bob Bearden is a trustee with the Central Oklahoma Labor Federation and a member of Mayflower Congregational Church, UCC in Oklahoma City