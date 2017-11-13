Clinging To Roy Moore

BY JAMES NIMMO

When I was at November’s Oklahoma Observer Newsmakers event, I heard former Gov. David Walters relate a remark made to him by the late House Speaker Carl Albert: “Voters don’t for a candidate, they vote against a candidate.”

My take-away from this is that Alabama would prefer a child molester like Roy Moore in elected office rather than have a Democrat. In their minds Democrats are associated with the queers and lesbos who now have marriage equality.

In retaliation, our enemies have increased their polemics and advanced their ideas that “deeply held religious beliefs” can now be used to uphold the ages-old discrimination used against all manner of minorities, be it sexual orientation, gender, or skin color.

Their use of religion as an offensive weapon not only defames their founder’s intentions, it also becomes a political sledgehammer to break down common decency and morals in order to impose a repugnant societal order to advance a personal ignorance that blocks rational thinking and retards scientific progress that has made all our lives better.

– James Nimmo lives in Oklahoma City and is a frequent contributor to The Oklahoma Observer