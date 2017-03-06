March 5, 2017

BY MARK Y.A. DAVIES

Dear Donald,

Let’s face it, even though almost 63 million of our friends somehow thought you and I would be a good match and were very happy for us, nearly 74 million of them expressed some very serious reservations, and in the 44 days we have been together, it turns out the majority of our friends were right.

You say you are putting me first, but your actions show otherwise. The lies, the sneaking behind my back, the way you treat my good friends, the secrets about your finances, the late nights on your social media, the secret relationships, the inappropriate outbursts, your bullying behavior, and the kind of people you are associating with are all just too much to take.

You don’t respect me or my core principles and values. You are abusing me and staying with you would make me something I would never want to become.

I think it would be better for both of us if we simply agreed that we should get a divorce. I would prefer that we separate amicably and declare irreconcilable differences. We don’t want it to get ugly in the courts where I will have to defend myself and my honor against you, which means that everything you have done and are doing to me will have to fully come out.

Let’s do ourselves a favor and both admit this was never meant to be and find a way to move on with our lives.

Regretfully,

The United States of America

– Mark Y.A. Davies is the Wimberly Professor of Social and Ecological Ethics and director of the World House Institute for Social and Ecological Responsibility at Oklahoma City University. Click here for more of his essays.