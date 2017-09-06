Divider-In-Chief
Divider-In-Chief

BY JAMES NIMMO

I just read an article describing the presidency of America as a job that combines, on one hand, the aspects of a politician pressing for the policies of his party and, on the other hand, the need for a spokesperson to comfort our common needs as citizens such as when natural disasters strike our shores or lone gunmen burst their mental bubbles of reality and shoot innocent people. You guessed it: the article was about Donald Trump.

This single man can so divide a country when many of us know right from wrong that we’re not deceived by his actions and words. However, nearly as many think Caligula is a savior incarnate and feast on his every whim as an excuse for themselves to bring out all their anti-social prejudices and ignorance.

What a great country? I sincerely doubt it. My rose colored glasses were lifted from my eyes with the disrespectful and unfounded reaction to Obama’s first election and smashed beyond repair with his second election.

The events of the last 10 to 12 years help me better understand the history of Europe with its centuries of inbreed monarchs and usurping tyrants. Are we traveling in a time machine back to the future?

James Nimmo lives in Oklahoma City and is a frequent contributor to The Oklahoma Observer

September 6, 2017

