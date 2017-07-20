How To Be A Patriot

BY SHARON MARTIN

Drive less and walk more.

No more wars for oil.

Plant a garden.

Teach a child the joy

of dirt.

Adopt a refugee family.

Making friends is cheaper and more reliable

than building walls.

If we are going to build a wall,

let’s design it to last

and pay the builders a living wage.

Make sure it can be seen

from outer space.

Include great stone steps

to the top of the wall and down.

Add a Starbucks every quarter mile or so.

Advertise it as a tourist attraction.

Fund science – cures, clean cars, real hover boards.

And space travel.

Someone needs to photograph the wall.

Protect public access

to public lands.

Keep water and air safe

to drink and breathe.

Say no to militants and madmen

who would take for themselves

what belongs to all of us.

Educate everyone.

Feed kids healthy foods.

Pass Medicare for All.

Design libraries to be the most exciting building

in the neighborhood.

Don’t leave out poor neighborhoods.

Provide an education

to citizens and guests

in exchange for public service.

Smile at strangers.

Cook meals for the hungry

and the lonely.

Read to a kid.

Coach Little League.

Plant a public orchard.

Stand up for the weak.

Defend the Constitution.

Make music.

Make art.

Make the world a kinder place.

– Sharon Martin lives in Oilton, OK and is a regular contributor to The Oklahoma Observer. This poem first appeared in Ain’t Gonna Be Treated This Way: Celebrating Woody Guthrie, edited by Dorothy Alexander. The book is available online at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.