How Trump ‘Protects’ America

BY KAREN WEBB

Yes, Sarah, we understand that your boss is doing everything he can to prevent U.S. citizens from killing each other in mass quantities.

He invited the gun lobby, the NRA, over for a Merry Christmas party on the anniversary of 26 people, including 20 first graders, getting killed by a kid with a history mental illness, who had an idiot for a mother who thought guns would help his problems.

And your boss is protecting us by vetting people who want to come across our borders, by building a fence and vetting people getting on planes who are Hispanic or Muslim. People of color.

You, your boss, and the NRA have no interest in vetting anyone wanting to buy a gun, any gun, guns that can killing dozens or even hundreds in a few seconds. You can get magazines with 100-shot capacity and the equipment to turn a semi into a friggin’ machine gun.

There is an age requirement in most states, if you are in a gun shop. If you have the money you can get a gun, any gun, at any gun show or private sale and you can give it to a five-year-old, if you want.

There is no law requiring gun safeties, which is why almost every day a kid who should never have access shoots himself or another kid who should never be playing with a kid who has parents who are raving lunatics.

Who thinks a child has the maturity to make life and death decisions?

Yeah, we know, Sarah “Trump mouthpiece” Sanders. We know you hate Muslims, but once they get in the country they can buy whatever gun they want, no vetting necessary.

We know you want to prevent people, brown people, from coming into this country, probably because once they are here you, your boss and the NRA, and the gun lobby want to sell them any weapon they want.

And you want to negate any regulation citizens might want in their state, county or city.

– Longtime Oklahoman-turned-Oregonian Karen Webb is a frequent contributor to The Oklahoma Observer