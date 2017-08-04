No Sainthood For McCain

BY JAMES NIMMO

I’m sure some of my social media friends and others who are tangentially acquainted with me might consider some of my views as heartless and consider me a curmudgeon for not being on the John McCain sympathy bandwagon now going at full speed down the American road of history. I have a nagging memory for people in the political profession who prey on their constituents and offer only prayers in return for the definable and lasting hurt they cause with their votes.

In the case of the ACA [ObamaCare] vote last week, McCain and two GOPer senators, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, alone among the vengeful racist GOPers, voted to keep ACA in place as American law, a law that has twice been upheld by the Supreme Court.

A broken clock is correct twice a day, meaning it’s totally incorrect the rest of the time. As Mark Morford of the San Francisco Chronicle has pointed out, by voting to keep the ACA in place McCain had not seen any new light with his brain cancer diagnosis – the lizard scales of his reptilian voting record have not fallen from his eyes due to the dark prognosis for his future life.

His Vietnam War history and Senate voting records should not be confused: they’re as different as apples and oranges. To paraphrase Morford’s article, McCain has always supported nearly all of Trump’s appointments regardless of how much the appointee resembles a fox or how much the position resembles a hen house. This goes for the theft of a Supreme Court position that went to the very right-wing candidate, Neil Gorsuch, a man who should be wearing a priest’s collar rather than a judicial robe. McCain’s pre-Trump voting record is no less a reflection of his promotion of inhuman GOPer policies over the welfare of millions of American citizens.

– James Nimmo lives in Oklahoma City and is a frequent contributor to The Oklahoma Observer