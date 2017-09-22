The Climate Deniers

BY BOB BEARDEN

It’s abundantly clear that climate has a cause and effect upon the weather. It is also clear that humans have a cause and effect upon the climate and that what we do to our Mother Earth has a definite effect upon the climate and the weather. But there are still wild flat earthers and pointy-headed people out there who seek to deny that such is the case.

There are a few scientists who get paid handsomely to deny openly that what we do to our Mother Earth doesn’t have any effect upon the climate. They are liars and they know in their heart of hearts that they are, but money means more to some people than the truth and so they continue to harp the hoax that humans aren’t having any effect upon the horrendous climate changes that are taking place.

It’s a pure shell game in which big oil and big gas are playing a large part and it is slowly but surely fouling our nests upon this our Mother Earth. Most indigenous peoples around the world have always known that there was a cause and effect in what they do to our Mother Earth and they have always tried mightily to lessen that cause and effect by doing the right thing by our planet earth.

But greed – long the motivating factor among men [some women, too] – has continued to deny that what they do has any real effect upon the weather and the climate changes to our Mother Earth. For many people it’s all about greed and avarice and how much money they can suck up out of the earth and whether or not they rape Mother Earth of her natural resources doesn’t enter into the equation for them. They just don’t care.

But at some point in the very near future that scenario, led and promoted by the greed of the big corporate giants who place the grab for filthy lucre over that of saving our world for future generations, has to change. Here in America we have an administration whose only thoughts are about greed and filthy lucre and how much can they gain before they destroy our beautiful nation. They live for money and the hording of it in the hands of a few.

What they are doing to our nation and to our Mother Earth should be a crime but because they have driven the narrative towards the pointy-headed flat earther theory of nonsense they are in charge and they will do nothing to stop the rape of our world by those whose only thoughts are how much money can we suck up from Mother Earth.

History will not be kind to these people, but they don’t care because they won’t be around to be charged. Whether or not any of their antecedents will be around either doesn’t seem to faze their fossilized greed nor they abject desire to rape our Mother Earth of every last ounce of energy that they can find.

What will happen when they can no longer pull another ounce of oil or gas from Mother Earth? God help us then because those who are still around may not have the controls left to save the world and will take these cretins in hand for their sins against nature. May whatever god is still left have mercy on their misbegotten souls!

– Bob Bearden is a trustee of the Central Oklahoma Labor Federation, a member of Mayflower Congregational Church UCC in Oklahoma City and a regular contributor to The Oklahoma Observer