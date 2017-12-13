The Family Values Party
Front Page

The Family Values Party

BY SHARON MARTIN

In the richest country in the world, a family should have a roof over its head, food on the table, and access to education and healthcare. Safety, justice, and sound economic policies are family values, not those button-pushing issues with which politicians distract voters as they line their own pockets.

Take the matter of Planned Parenthood.

Planned Parenthood clinics offer essential services, especially to people without access to preventive care. The clinics offer education and contraception, the two main drivers in reducing both unwanted pregnancies and abortions.

In red states, GOP majorities have been shutting down Planned Parenthood clinics, making it more difficult for low-income women to get IUDs and contraceptive implants. Meanwhile, in blue New Jersey, the number of clinics has risen and the number of women getting abortions has fallen.

So, if not to reduce abortions, what’s the real reason Republicans want to shut down Planned Parenthood?

For what purpose do they erase the gains made by the Affordable Care Act? Who benefits if a state doesn’t expand Medicaid? It certainly isn’t the poor and uninsured. Who gains if the Children’s Healthcare Insurance Program isn’t funded? It isn’t low-income families.

Universal healthcare is a family value.

Education is a family value.

More than half the marriages among those without a high school diploma end in divorce. The divorce rate drops to about 30% if couples have college degrees.

Educated people are more likely to raise children in two-parent households.

Educated people live longer, healthier lives.

The GOP tax scam that taxes tuition wavers as income will close doors on education to all but the wealthy. Expanding education opportunities, whether it is graduate school or trade school, is a family values issue.

Believe it or not, people with good incomes have fewer abortions. Since Roe v. Wade, the percentage of white, middle class women seeking abortions has dropped. But with stagnate wages and a shrinking middle class, abortions have risen among the poor, including poor people of color.

Raising wages so families can afford to raise children is a family value.

One of the biggest cons that Republicans have pulled on voters is that you can’t be a Christian and vote Democrat.

If your legislator claims to be a Christian, tell them you want actions and not just words. “By their deeds you shall know them.” If he or she votes against programs that support families, let them know they won’t get your vote.

The Democrats are the real party of family values. It’s time they hone their message and make this clear.

Sharon Martin lives in Oilton, OK and is a regular contributor to The Oklahoma Observer

December 13, 2017

About Author

Sharon Martin

sharonedge

Educator & OEA member Sharon Martin lives in Oilton and is a regular contributor to The Oklahoma Observer.


You may also like

Roy Moore Poisons Alabama’s Business Climate
Imitation Is Sincerest Form Of Flattery
Why Trump Must Think Twice Before He Pardons Flynn

Leave a Reply

Survey
Survey
Please Click the Monkey to Take Our Anonymous, Quick, 6-Question Survey
Observer Archives
Website By
Website By
“Bob’s efforts on our website have been herculean. He’s at the ready, 24/7, for whatever crops up and he’s always on the lookout for ways to refine and improve our site. He has just the right touch to make it more eye-catching, user-friendly and accessible. He was especially invaluable when the theme developer suddenly dropped support, requiring creative patching to keep it going. We can’t recommend Bob highly enough!“ – Arnold Hamilton, Editor, The Oklahoma Observer
Calendar

Looking for the latest Observer?
Copies are available at the following locations:

SiteLock
Sign up for our email list

Subscribe By Mail
The Oklahoma Observer
PO Box 14275, Oklahoma City, OK 73113
405.478.8700
Amazon Smile
Amazon Smile

Searching

                                                                                                                                                                        ©The Oklahoma Observer, all rights reserved. Website by: Mr Rogers' Weborhood