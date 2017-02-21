Trump Has Media Crying … All The Way To The Bank
February 21, 2017

Trump Has Media Crying … All The Way To The Bank

BY FROMA HARROP

Donald Trump’s tweet about the media’s being “the enemy of the American people” was a classic distraction – in this case, from questions swirling around his team’s troubling ties with our Russian adversaries. While the FBI, CIA and Senate Intelligence Committee investigate, a few thoughts on how news sources under Trumpian attack should respond.

When Trump tweets that CNN, ABC, CBS, NBC and The New York Times stink, what should the scolded media do? For starters, they should watch their audience, ad revenues and subscriber lists grow. The last thing they should do is droop in shame and promise to be nicer next time. No, this is working for them.

Trump may bash the traditional media to please his base of die-hards, but the anti-Trump base is a lot bigger, and it’s growing. It’s also affluent. And one way to resist is to buy what Trump condemns.

When the White House boycotted CNN, the news channel’s ratings actually rose. CNN’s audience among viewers ages 25 to 54 is up more than 50% this year.

MSNBC’s viewership among this prized [by advertisers] demographic has surged more than 30%. In January, The Rachel Maddow Show posted a 71% jump in total viewers.

Trump tweets about the “failing” and “dwindling” New York Times, but in the last three months of 2016, the company added 276,000 paying subscribers to its digital-only news product. Such startling gains couldn’t have happened without Trump.

The Washington Post’s website ended last year with record traffic and digital ad revenue. New subscriptions were up 75% over the year before, and the company announced plans to hire 60 more reporters.

Two things are happening. One, Trump has made the news gruesomely fascinating. And two, the traditional media outlets are providing refuge for those who find Trump appalling.

And here’s an encouraging trend for venerable newspapers: Younger Americans were likelier to patronize the Times, the Post and The Wall Street Journal for election news than those 50 or older. The Pew Research Center found that younger consumers increasingly want to read the news [overwhelmingly online], as opposed to watching and hearing it.

Trump has dumped a lot of customs in how White Houses deal with the media. In the early months of his ascendancy, the legacy news organizations stumbled around, trying to maintain their rules of coverage. They seemed to feel a patriotic duty to maintain a cushion of respect around the office of president – a weakness Trump exploited.

At a certain point, though, the mainstream media understood they and Trump were playing a different game. They started smoothing out the playing field by replacing headline words such as “hedges” and “shifts” with words such as “lies.” And they stopped giving Trump and his surrogates valuable forums to answer their questions with empty propaganda.

When Joe Scarborough ditched Kellyanne Conway’s freelancing idiocy on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, he improved the conversation while generating buzz for himself. Same with CNN’s Don Lemon when he cut off a Trump spokesman babbling about fake news. Were Trump in the news business, he’d do the same.

To feed the growing hunger for some version of the truth, traditional news sources must maintain standards. That means not distorting Trump positions [to the extent they can be ascertained]. It means quoting Trump surrogates when they have something to say that matters.

What’s not going to happen is that one side unilaterally disarms by observing old norms while the other smashes through the barriers of a gentler political tradition. Legacy media are biting back, and that, it turns out, is good both for the news and for business.

Froma Harrop’s columns appear regularly in The Oklahoma Observer

Creators.com

Leave a Reply

About Author

Froma Harrop

Froma Harrop Harrop is an American writer and author. She is best known for her bi-weekly syndicated column which appears in about 200 news outlets including the Seattle Times, Newsday, Denver Post, Dallas Morning News, Arizona Republic, Detroit News, and Real Clear Politics and The Providence Journal. She is represented by Creators Syndicate Inc. in Los Angeles. Media Matters ranks her column 20th nationally in total readership and 14th in large newspaper concentration.


You may also like

Trying To Understand
The Lord’s Prayer And 45
Betrayal! The Ugliness Of Trump
Survey
Survey
Please Click the Monkey to Take Our Anonymous, Quick, 6-Question Survey
Observer Archives
Website By
Website By
“Bob’s efforts on our website have been herculean. He’s at the ready, 24/7, for whatever crops up and he’s always on the lookout for ways to refine and improve our site. He has just the right touch to make it more eye-catching, user-friendly and accessible. He was especially invaluable when the theme developer suddenly dropped support, requiring creative patching to keep it going. We can’t recommend Bob highly enough!“ – Arnold Hamilton, Editor, The Oklahoma Observer
Calendar

Looking for the latest Observer?
Copies are available at the following locations:

SiteLock
Sign up for our email list

Subscribe By Mail
The Oklahoma Observer
PO Box 14275, Oklahoma City, OK 73113
405.478.8700

Searching

                                                                                                                                                                        ©The Oklahoma Observer, all rights reserved. Website by: Mr Rogers' Weborhood