Where We Are

BY SHARON MARTIN

On the day after Thanksgiving, Americans eat leftovers and buy stuff. It is the leftovers that make the day different from any other, because someone, somewhere, is looking for a way to part you with your money every day of the year.

We worship wealth. Our president has no other qualification for office. Not one. He’s mean spirited, and like a lot of manipulators, he’s easily manipulated. He is what pure capitalism looks like.

If you don’t install brakes on a car, the car will kill you. If we don’t install brakes on capitalism, it will kill our country.

We call universal healthcare socialism, and we let people die. They die from lack of preventive care. They die from lack of mental health services. They die because they can’t afford to go to the doctor when the sickness is still treatable.

Those who have been conditioned by the word socialism keep on voting for the most expensive, most rationed healthcare in the industrialized world.

We call public education a liberal plot. When only rich people’s kids are educated, we will have a Third World country, the dark ages, nobles and serfs.

When only those who can afford their own lawyers have access to justice, there is no justice. Repeat after me: Justice for some is not justice at all.

Only those who already believe this are still reading. Too many have bought into the lies that allow plutocrats to squeeze out every last dime from the citizens and destroy the dream that the founders had for this country.

Dishonest politicians parrot what people want to hear and they believe them, regardless of how the politicians act. How many sociopaths get votes from the people they hurt just by calling themselves Christians?

“We will know they are Christians by their love,” the song goes.

I’m hearing the words, but I’m not seeing the love.

When people lose what they have left, who will they blame? I’m betting they won’t blame themselves for not listening to actual journalists, economists, or reason.

– Sharon Martin lives in Oilton, OK and is a regular contributor to The Oklahoma Observer. Her children’s book, Froggy Bottom Blues, can be purchased in hardcover or paperback from Doodle and Peck Publishing. It also is available in paperback from Amazon.