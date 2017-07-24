Where will you be?

BY BOB BEARDEN

They have no discernable plans on how to fix ObamaCare, they simply want to destroy it. They have no discernable plans on how to replace ObamaCare, because really they don’t want to replace it, either. They know that their constituents don’t want it destroyed or replaced, they just want it fixed, and they certainly don’t want to go back to what they had before, because they didn’t have anything at all.

We know this because thousands of their constituents have been showing up for their Town Halls – you know, the ones they ain’t holding because they don’t want to have to explain why they want to destroy healthcare for millions of their constituents. And when their constituents show up at their Senate offices they have them arrested.

That’s governance GOP-style 101. Pretend you have a plan, don’t reveal what it is and stonewall when asked to explain what your plan is and when your constituents show up have them arrested.

Republicans are counting on their constituencies having short memories so that by next year they can con their way back into office without having to explain why they won’t fix healthcare or why they hate many of their constituents having any kind of healthcare at all. Maybe the GOP will get lucky again and that will happen, but I’m not sure it will.

People who now have ObamaCare like it and they want to keep it and they want it fixed. The GOPers ain’t gonna fix it, because you can’t fix something by destroying it altogether.

And the large orange guy in the White House isn’t gonna be any help to them next year, either. One, if he is still around, they will be running as fast as their feet can carry them away from him. Two, if he is gone, which is a scenario they would much desire to have happen [they just don’t have the stomach or the guts to get it done], they will be dragged down by the fact that they enabled him and genuflected to him and generally let him run rampant.

It’s not a win-win situation for them because they are abject cowards when it comes to actually fixing things that need to be fixed. They have yelled No! No! No! for so long now that they haven’t got a clue on what the people of this nation want or what we as a nation need. We need a government that works for all the people, not just a few cranky old rich billionaires.

The GOPers have soaked themselves with the filthy lucre from these cranks for so long that they have forgotten that these guys didn’t actually vote for them – they just threw a bunch of millions at them and told them to fall in line and we will tell you what to do. But doing their bidding isn’t really working. They have forgotten how to govern.

The Democrats have a chance to step up and really do the right thing. But too many of them have their hands soaked with the doling out from their own rich cranky old billionaires. And despite being on the right side of the healthcare issue, it remains to be seen if they will really stand up next year and be counted among those that actually care about fixing what is wrong.

I personally think they will and I reverently hope that they come up with a solid message that will resonant to the voters so that we can regain the high ground and take back our country from the cabal of losers who are trying their damnest to push it and all the people in it over a cliff.

There are good candidates out there who know what needs to be done and there are even one or two [and I use that term very, very loosely] in what was once the Grand Old Party of Lincoln who might be willing to work with the Democrats to repair our nation and bring us back together again.

But it ain’t gonna get done as long as the people who are running it now stay in charge.

We don’t have a lot of time left to save our nation from the creeps who want to destroy it – and with it our democratic republic – so what happens next year is vitally important and I, for one, will be standing ready with my boots on the ground to help prevent that and help elect people who really want to make our nation into the world leader it once was and should and must be again.

We in the Labor Movement are ready, willing and able to make that difference!

Where will you be?

– Bob Bearden is a trustee of the Central Oklahoma Labor Federation, a member of Mayflower Congregational Church, UCC and a frequent contributor to The Oklahoma Observer