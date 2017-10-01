Bought And Paid For
Front Page

Bought And Paid For

BY SHARON MARTIN

Fifty kids in a sixth-grade classroom! Legislators, this is what your tax cuts have done.

You cannot cut your way to economic prosperity.

A generation from now, citizens you’ve starved, some literally, will be raising families in a Third World state unless you quit catering to a few rich donors and do what’s right.

We’ve seen almost no good legislation in this state for several years. Even when the people speak with their votes, when they try to make a positive change, self-servers at the capital block the progress. At whose bidding? You certainly aren’t serving the citizens of Oklahoma.

Do I sound a little angry?

I’ve seen the map. We are the only major oil producer that’s asking almost nothing of oil and gas companies except for campaign contributions and a box of education supplies to teach the next generation about the glories of oil and gas production. Not that I didn’t use that box of goodies to teach science. We teachers take what we can get when our schools are hungry.

What I say here probably won’t matter. People will continue to believe the lie that returning the gross production tax to previous levels will cost them their job. They will vote for you out of fear or misguided loyalty.

When these school kids you’ve cheated are raising families of their own, will they realize what you’ve done to them?

Will companies be able to find workers with adequate education and training?

Will Oklahoma roads still tear up our tires?

Will one child in four still be going to bed hungry?

Will there still be people who believe that the next tax cut is the one that is going to save them?

Enough with the corruption!

This is our state. We pay taxes. We want services that the state can’t afford because the working stiff is the only one paying his or her fair share.

Why are you always trying to give tax breaks to the people who don’t need them? We know why, and some of us are tired of bought-and-paid-for legislation.

Raise the gross production tax or get out of office. We want legislators who understand that education is an investment. Infrastructure is an investment. A give-away to donors is just a crime.

Sharon Martin lives in Oilton, OK and is a regular contributor to The Oklahoma Observer

October 1, 2017

About Author

Sharon Martin

sharonedge Educator & OEA member Sharon Martin lives in Oilton and is a regular contributor to The Oklahoma Observer.


You may also like

Signs Of Progress?
County Commissioners Cannot Afford Another Legislative Raid On The CIRB
Actions And Consequences In Life And Politics

Leave a Reply

Survey
Survey
Please Click the Monkey to Take Our Anonymous, Quick, 6-Question Survey
Observer Archives
Website By
Website By
“Bob’s efforts on our website have been herculean. He’s at the ready, 24/7, for whatever crops up and he’s always on the lookout for ways to refine and improve our site. He has just the right touch to make it more eye-catching, user-friendly and accessible. He was especially invaluable when the theme developer suddenly dropped support, requiring creative patching to keep it going. We can’t recommend Bob highly enough!“ – Arnold Hamilton, Editor, The Oklahoma Observer
Calendar

Looking for the latest Observer?
Copies are available at the following locations:

SiteLock
Sign up for our email list

Subscribe By Mail
The Oklahoma Observer
PO Box 14275, Oklahoma City, OK 73113
405.478.8700
Amazon Smile
Amazon Smile
Nov 11 Peace Festival
Nov 11 Peace Festival

Searching

                                                                                                                                                                        ©The Oklahoma Observer, all rights reserved. Website by: Mr Rogers' Weborhood