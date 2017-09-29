About Author

Vern Turner

Vern


You may also like

Where, Oh, Where Is Gen. Kelly?
Flag, Anthem Are Symbols, Not Deities
Do Better Than A Rip-Off Health Care System

Leave a Reply

Survey
Survey
Please Click the Monkey to Take Our Anonymous, Quick, 6-Question Survey
Observer Archives
Website By
Website By
“Bob’s efforts on our website have been herculean. He’s at the ready, 24/7, for whatever crops up and he’s always on the lookout for ways to refine and improve our site. He has just the right touch to make it more eye-catching, user-friendly and accessible. He was especially invaluable when the theme developer suddenly dropped support, requiring creative patching to keep it going. We can’t recommend Bob highly enough!“ – Arnold Hamilton, Editor, The Oklahoma Observer
Calendar

Looking for the latest Observer?
Copies are available at the following locations:

SiteLock
Sign up for our email list

Subscribe By Mail
The Oklahoma Observer
PO Box 14275, Oklahoma City, OK 73113
405.478.8700
Amazon Smile
Amazon Smile
Nov 11 Peace Festival
Nov 11 Peace Festival

Searching

                                                                                                                                                                        ©The Oklahoma Observer, all rights reserved. Website by: Mr Rogers' Weborhood